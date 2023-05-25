PM Mitsotakis Promises Improvements to Expatriate Voting Process if Re-Elected

Politics

Greece's Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, addresses supporters at the headquarters of his party in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gave his first interview to the Greek Media after the New Democracy party’s triumphant showing in the elections of May 21. His interview with Alpha TV followed one with CNN earlier in the week.

In addition to observations about the recent elections and preparations for the second round that will most likely take place on June 25, Mitsotakis also addressed the status of the rights of Greek expatriates to vote from where they live.

He noted that the low turnout “was not a fiasco,” as some are saying given the restrictions of the current legislation. The Prime Minister emphasized that “20,000 people voted [even though] everyone ran to put obstacles in the way.” He stressed that under the new conditions that will be created by the next elections, “the proposal I will make is to simplify the process, and I want, and I hope, that we will find the 200 MPs” required by the Constitution for the changes.

With respect to the May 21 vote, Speaking from his office in Maximos Mansion a day before a caretaker government was to take over, Mitsotakis said the winners in the first round of elections on May 21 included, besides ND, Greek society and political dialog.

“What lost,” he declared, “was toxicity, vulgarity. It became obvious that real society is elsewhere than in the toxic microcosm of the social network media,” he said. “A great cycle of anger and rage that opened in 2010 has ended. We can be optimistic about the future. I wish and hope that our opponents also learned their lessons.”

He added that, “I would like to express the hope that during this electoral period we speak more about policies, about the real problems citizens face. Every citizen voting for ND signs a contract of responsibility with me.” Mitsotakis said that that the greater the margin of victory in the polls, the heavier the responsibility he feels.

On a personal level, the ND leader also spoke of how much it meant to him that Crete, his home island, gave ND the majority vote, and spoke of “the great success ND had in working-class neighborhoods of Athens such as in Perama. People there voted for their jobs, not with party blinders on. This says a lot about the social impact of our policies.”

Commenting on the deadly train collision at Tempi, he said that his then Minister of Transport Kostas Karamanlis assumed his political responsibility and resigned, and elections would not whitewash the issue. As with the surveillance issue, Mitsotakis said that mistakes were made and efforts made to correct them. The public took account of them before voting as well, he said, and still voted for ND.

Mitsotakis also spoke about Greek-Turkish relations and said he was not worried about elections in the neighboring country. However, despite improved relations, basic territorial claims by Turkiye have not changed. “No Greek prime minister – and certainly not I – will discuss issues of demilitarizing the islands, especially more so issues related to the East Aegean islands’ sovereignty. These are beyond discussion,” he said. Nevertheless he said that if he becomes prime minister again, he will seek to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit in mid-July, provided the latter wins his runoff election on May 28.

(Material from the Athens News Agency was used in this report)