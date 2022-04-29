x

April 29, 2022

PM Mitsotakis to Address US Congress on May 17

April 29, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Dimitris Papamitsos)

WASHINGTON – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been invited by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to address a joint meeting of the US Senate and the House of Representatives on May 17, said Greek government sources.

The address is scheduled for 11:00 Eastern Time and will be taking place the day after Mitsotakis’ scheduled meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Mitsotakis is the first Greek prime minister to address Congress, sources noted, while an invitation for such a speech is granted to foreign leaders in very exceptional cases. Moreover, the significance of the date of Mitsotakis’ visit and his speech is emphasized further by the fact that they are taking place at this critical time globally, it was underlined.

Overall, this invitation highlights Greece’s elevated role in its broader region, the excellent level of Greece-US relations, and the recognition of the Greek premier’s high status internationally.

Oikonomou: With a Plan, Greece Is Promoted as a Reliable Partner

ATHENS - "With a plan, Greece is promoted as a reliable partner," government spokesman, Yiannis Oikonomou, said on Friday referring to the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's invitation to Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to address a joint meeting of the US Senate and the House of Representatives on May 17.

