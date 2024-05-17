PM Mitsotakis: There is no Christian Meter and Patriotism is Evident in Action Not in Words

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in his speech on Thursday afternoon in Katerini, emphasized that “the only responsible patriotic force, which guarantees the stability and security of the country, is New Democracy.” He stressed that “there is no litmus test for patriotism, and it is evident through actions rather than words.”

“To those who criticize because we are not “Christian enough,” Mitsotakis stressed that, “I will say that there is no Christian meter. And we will not allow anyone or any party to exploit our relationship with faith and Orthodoxy.”

Mitsotakis began his speech by expressing that every time he visits Macedonia the birthplace of Greece’s national leader and founder of the ND party, Konstantinos Karamanlis he is always deeply moved.

Mitsotakis also highlighted that on Friday morning he will present for the first time the Digital Tutoring Program.

“On Friday, I will be at a school in Imathia in a mountainous village, to present the Digital Tutoring Program. This initiative aims to provide opportunities for children in remote areas or those from families who may not have access to tutoring. Starting in September they will have digital access to teachers who will offer them free online lessons. This program is funded by the Recovery Fund,” emphasized Mitsotakis.