x

March 30, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 41ºF

Politics

PM Mitsotakis: The Evros Fence Will Be Finished With or Without EU Funds

March 30, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΟΝ ΓΕΡΑΚΑ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Gerakas, Thursday 30 March 2023. (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Municipality of Pallini on Thursday, where he spoke with residents and shopkeepers in the central square of Gerakas.

“Tomorrow I will be in Evros and I will have the opportunity to sign the extension of the fence project that shielded Evros and our homeland from illegal migration invasions,” he said, adding that the project will be finished with or without EU funds.

“Despite the big crises we faced, we were consistent in all our pre-election commitments,” the prime minister underlined.

He added that he pledged four years ago that the economy would return to a dynamic growth trajectory. “Today Greece is the champion of growth in Europe, we had 6% growth in 2022,” he said.

He urged the citizens to take care when they vote on May 21, “if we do not want to relive the tax raid that crushed the middle class from 2015 until 2019.”

RELATED

Politics
Elections Coming, Greece’s Minimum Wage Hiked to 780 Euros April 1

ATHENS – Derided by political rivals as a ploy with elections coming May 21, Greece's New Democracy government has raised the minimum monthly wage to 780 euros ($847) effective April 1.

Society
Terrorists Planned Slaughter at Jewish Sites, Malls, Squares in Athens
Politics
Tsipras Thinks Greeks Can Handle the Truth, Need Him Elected

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.