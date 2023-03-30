PM Mitsotakis: The Evros Fence Will Be Finished With or Without EU Funds

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Municipality of Pallini on Thursday, where he spoke with residents and shopkeepers in the central square of Gerakas.

“Tomorrow I will be in Evros and I will have the opportunity to sign the extension of the fence project that shielded Evros and our homeland from illegal migration invasions,” he said, adding that the project will be finished with or without EU funds.

“Despite the big crises we faced, we were consistent in all our pre-election commitments,” the prime minister underlined.

He added that he pledged four years ago that the economy would return to a dynamic growth trajectory. “Today Greece is the champion of growth in Europe, we had 6% growth in 2022,” he said.

He urged the citizens to take care when they vote on May 21, “if we do not want to relive the tax raid that crushed the middle class from 2015 until 2019.”