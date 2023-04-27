PM Mitsotakis: The Dilemma of the Elections is Stability or Chaos

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Kavala on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – While addressing the citizens of Kavala on Thursday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis remarked that the elections’ dilemma encompasses more than just moving forward or back; it is a choice between stability and chaos. He accused the main opposition party, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, of being “dizzy from its contradictory statements” and noted that the “Demeter” plan “could be ridiculous if it were not so dangerous.”
Furthermore, he added that the only solution to prevent such a scenario is for New Democracy to demonstrate strength at the ballot box on May 21st.
The prime minister specifically addressed young people, urging them to select the New Democracy party in the upcoming elections on May 21st. He assured them that doing so would result in better job opportunities, homes, and prospects. In contrast, he criticized those who are “ashamed of their past” and have nothing to offer regarding the future of young people.
During his address to the regional unit of Kavala, Mitsotakis spoke about a “wind of growth” and highlighted that the region recently received over 25 million euros in compensation for damages incurred by crops.
ATHENS - Twice the number of parties, coalitions, and independents who submitted applications in the 2019 elections, a total of 50, have submitted their applications to run in the May 21st elections to the Supreme Court.
