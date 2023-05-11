PM Mitsotakis: The Challenge for the Development of the Regions is Both National and Local

Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is visiting the town of Trikala on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Photo by THANASIS KALLIARAS/EUROKINISSI)

TRIKALA – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at a meeting with the mayor of Trikala Dimitris Papastergiou on Thursday on the issue “For the cities we want” at the Tsitsanis Museum noted that “The challenge for the development of the regions is national and local” .

Mitsotakis said that the funding tools exist and we can see it in Trikala with the works underway but they must serve a common vision, he underlined.

He said that the town of Trikala has aquired a very good quality of life and can attract and digital nomads that seek quality of life, high speed internet, good schools, hospitals and other.

Mitsotakis also underlined that the future for himself is the decentralisation of the environment-friendly means of energy production and made a special reference to the Renewable Energy Sources.