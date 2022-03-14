x

March 14, 2022

Mitsotakis COVID-Positive Day after Istanbul Visit

March 14, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΗ ΑΝΤΙΠΡΟΣΩΠΕΙΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΒΟΥΛΓΑΡΙΑ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari, FILE)

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be self-isolating at home, a day after a trip to Istanbul.

With a video he posted on Instagram on Monday afternoon and wearing a mask, Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that he tested positive for coronavirus earlier the same day and will spend the next few days in quarantine at home.

“Lately we have all been occupied with the war in Ukraine and the high prices. But the coronavirus is still here. In the daily test that I did this morning I came out positive and as a result I will be isolating at home and will work from there. I want you to remember that the triple vaccination provides the best possible safety against serious illness and I am sure that everything will go well and I will be in my office again very soon,” he said.

Mitsotakis held talks Sunday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, who is considered the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians.

Mitsotakis, wearing a mask, said in a video posted on Instagram that the result of his daily coronavirus test was positive on Monday, and he would therefore be working from home.

Mitsotakis met with the 82-year-old Bartholomew, who is based in Turkey’s largest city, and attend a church service there.

Both Erdogan and Bartholomew are fully vaccinated and have previously tested positive for the virus — Erdogan on Feb. 5 and Bartholomew in December. Erdogan’s wife Emine had also contracted the virus and both have since recovered, as has Bartholomew, who had suffered mild symptoms at the time.

Greece has seen a total of more than 2.6 million confirmed positive coronavirus cases and more than 26,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic. More than 7.5 million of the country’s roughly 11 million population are fully vaccinated.

 

Politics
German Leader Scholz Meets Turkey's Erdogan in Ankara

ISTANBUL — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Turkey on Monday in his first official trip to the country since he took office in December.

Politics
Greek Prosecutor Probes Ex-High Court Chief Alleged Blackmail Tape
Society
Greece: 22,694 New COVID Cases on Monday, 70 Deaths

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Late Winter Storm Blasts South, Northeast with Snow and Wind

A late winter storm blasted the northeastern United States on Saturday with high winds and snow that could pile up to a foot high, sending temperatures plummeting and making travel hazardous after first taking aim at the Deep South.

