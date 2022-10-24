x

October 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Politics

PM Mitsotakis Speaks with US Sec’y of State Blinken on Phone

October 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΗ ΑΝΤΙΠΡΟΣΩΠΕΙΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΒΟΥΛΓΑΡΙΑ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari, FILE)

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone on Monday, he said in a tweet.

“Constructive call today with US Secretary Blinken. We discussed our close coordination as NATO Allies to help Ukraine defend against Russia, as well as the recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the Greek premier said in his post.

RELATED

Society
Greek Tourists, Student Groups Set Their Sights on Bulgaria

BANSKO - The end of October and first couple of weeks of November will see thousands of Greeks, led by student groups, visiting Bulgaria, said Greek tour operators, a holiday period and people eager to go.

Economy
Travel Receipts Up 92.1% in January-August
Politics
Turkey Says Greece Sending 250 Border Guards Along Evros

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mission… to Laconia, a TNH Documentary – Part 2 (Video)

I am pleased to announce that the program ΑΠΟΣΤΟΛΗ-MISSION, which can be viewed on the web sites of the National Herald(www.

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone on Monday, he said in a tweet.

MILAN - Sky Express will begin direct flights to and from the International Airport of Malpensa near Milan as of Wednesday (Oct.

ATHENS - Tourist accommodations at the island of Thassos reached 100% capacity this year, while arrivals to the island broke even the high records of 2019, said Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias from Thassos on Monday.

PORTLAND, Maine — The decline of an endangered species of whale slowed last year, as it lost about 2% of its population, but scientists warn the animal still faces existential threats and is losing breeding females too fast.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings