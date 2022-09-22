PM Mitsotakis Speaks with US President Biden

Politics

FILE - President Joe Biden shakes hands with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, accompanied by his wife Mareva Grabovski-Mitsotakis, attended a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden in honour of the leaders participating in the High Level Week of the 77th UN General Assembly.

According to sources, Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a cordial conversation with the US president, who recalled details of the prime minister’s recent visit to the White House.

The prime minister also had a conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. The discussion focused on the energy crisis, as the two leaders share the same concerns. They also referred to EU Council president’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia on September 13.