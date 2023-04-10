x

April 10, 2023

PM Mitsotakis Speaks with Ukrainian President Zelensky

April 10, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Russia Ukraine War Bucha Anniversary
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to media at a joint press conference with Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger, Moldova's President Maia Sandu, Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob, Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic during Bucha Summit in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

The Greek Premier reiterated Greece’s firm position in support of Ukraine and its right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the country’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people, noted Greek government sources.

Mitsotakis also underlined that Greece will continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as is necessary, pointing out that since the beginning of the Russian invasion it has offered humanitarian and defense support, while it has implemented -and is implementing- the European sanctions framework against Russia.

Finally, Mitsotakis and Zelensky exchanged Easter wishes.

