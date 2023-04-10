PM Mitsotakis Speaks with Ukrainian President Zelensky

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

The Greek Premier reiterated Greece’s firm position in support of Ukraine and its right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the country’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people, noted Greek government sources.

Mitsotakis also underlined that Greece will continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as is necessary, pointing out that since the beginning of the Russian invasion it has offered humanitarian and defense support, while it has implemented -and is implementing- the European sanctions framework against Russia.

Finally, Mitsotakis and Zelensky exchanged Easter wishes.