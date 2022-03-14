x

March 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 32ºF

ATHENS 34ºF

Politics

PM Mitsotakis Speaks on the Phone with Ukrainian President Zelensky

March 14, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Dimitris Papamitsos)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a call initiated by the Ukrainian president, and discussed ways to address the repercussions of the Russian invasion, now in its 19th day.

Mitsotakis assured Zelensky of the Greek government’s full support for Ukraine, the dispatch of aid and the reception of Ukrainian and ethnic Greek refugees.

They also discussed the dramatic conditions in the regions where ethnic Greek communities reside and the need to open a humanitarian corridor for the safe exit of civilians and to send humanitarian aid. Mitsotakis expressed his concern over the safe passage of the Greek Consul General in Mariupol and of others trapped in the OSCE building in the city.

The prime minister underlined that the EU sent an important political message of support from France the previous week regarding Ukraine’s EU prospects. He also noted that the full implementation of the sanctions by all partners and allies will help put pressure on the Russian side to stop the attacks.

RELATED

Economy
Greek Industrial Import Price Index Up 31.8% in January

ATHENS - The Greek import price index in the industrial sector jumped 31.

Politics
Ukraine Invasion Effect: Mitsotakis, Erdogan Agree to Cool the Jets
Economy
Greece-Saudi Arabia Relations at Their Best-Ever Level, Smyrlis Tells

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Late Winter Storm Blasts South, Northeast with Snow and Wind

A late winter storm blasted the northeastern United States on Saturday with high winds and snow that could pile up to a foot high, sending temperatures plummeting and making travel hazardous after first taking aim at the Deep South.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings