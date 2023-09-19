PM Mitsotakis’ Schedule in New York

Politics

FILE - Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the cabinet meeting on Friday, September 1, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to have a series of important bilateral meetings in New York, in addition to addressing the United Nations General Assembly and his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The prime minister’s programme (New York time) is as follows:

Wednesday, September 20

9:20 – CNN interview with Richard Quest

11:00 – Meeting with Turkiye’s President Erdogan

13:00 – Lunch with representatives of the Greek Diaspora

16:00 – Meeting with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides

19:00 – Meeting with South Korea’s President

Thursday, September 21

7:30 – Meeting with investors

12:30 – Prime Minister’s speech at Yale University

18:00 – Prime Minister’s speech at the UN General Assembly

Friday, September 22

Morning meeting with representatives of Jewish-American organisations

13:05 – Meeting with the UN Secretary General