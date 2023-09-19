PM Mitsotakis’ Schedule in New York

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to have a series of important bilateral meetings in New York, in addition to addressing the United Nations General Assembly and his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The prime minister’s programme (New York time) is as follows:
Wednesday, September 20
9:20 – CNN interview with Richard Quest
11:00 – Meeting with Turkiye’s President Erdogan
13:00 – Lunch with representatives of the Greek Diaspora
16:00 – Meeting with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides
19:00 – Meeting with South Korea’s President
Thursday, September 21
7:30 – Meeting with investors
12:30 – Prime Minister’s speech at Yale University
18:00 – Prime Minister’s speech at the UN General Assembly
Friday, September 22
Morning meeting with representatives of Jewish-American organisations
13:05 – Meeting with the UN Secretary General