x

September 19, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Politics

PM Mitsotakis’ Schedule in New York

September 19, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[363232] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ ΥΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the cabinet meeting on Friday, September 1, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to have a series of important bilateral meetings in New York, in addition to addressing the United Nations General Assembly and his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The prime minister’s programme (New York time) is as follows:

Wednesday, September 20

9:20 – CNN interview with Richard Quest

11:00 – Meeting with Turkiye’s President Erdogan

13:00 – Lunch with representatives of the Greek Diaspora

16:00 – Meeting with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides

19:00 – Meeting with South Korea’s President

Thursday, September 21

7:30 – Meeting with investors

12:30 – Prime Minister’s speech at Yale University

18:00 – Prime Minister’s speech at the UN General Assembly

Friday, September 22

Morning meeting with representatives of Jewish-American organisations

13:05 – Meeting with the UN Secretary General

RELATED

Politics
Greek Foreign Minister Sends Clear Messages to Turkey in NY as Greek-American Leaders Listen

NEW YORK – Approximately 24 hours before the crucial meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Greek  Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis delivered clear messages to Turkey during his speech before representatives of Greek-American organizations in New York.

United States
A Dubious Greek Antiquities Exhibit Brings Florida Curator’s Dismissal
Politics
Western Queens Leaders Host Successful Workshop on 31st Avenue Redesign

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.