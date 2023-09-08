x

September 8, 2023

PM Mitsotakis Postpones TIF Visit, Speech

September 8, 2023
By The National Herald
[363232] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ ΥΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the cabinet meeting on Friday, September 1, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis postponed his visit this weekend to the 87th Thessaloniki International Fair, which will be held September 9-17. Mitsotakis, who was re-elected this summer to a second term, was to present his four-year plan and hold a major press conference, but the trip was put on hold due to the brutal  storm that hit many parts of Greece this week.

Government sources noted that the seriously of the damage, deaths, and injuries caused by Storm Daniel, especially in Central Greece, and particularly in Thessaly, require Mitsotakis’ attention. The visit, however, will take place, most likely next week the sources revealed.

The Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) is a major annual international commercial exhibition held in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city. Traditionally, the grand opening includes major policy and programmatical statements by the Prime Minister of Greece.

