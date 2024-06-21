PM Mitsotakis Personally Intervenes with Patriarch Bartholomew Regarding Elpidophoros

Politics

BOSTON – The removal of Archbishop Elpidophoros from the Archdiocese of America appears to be in its final stages, as indicated by a brief face-to-face meeting and discussion between Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

As reported by The National Herald, the meeting took place on Sunday, June 16 on the sidelines of the International Conference for Peace in Ukraine that was held in Bürgenstock, Switzerland.

During the meeting, issues concerning the Patriarchate were discussed, and Patriarch Bartholomew made certain requests to the Prime Minister, who showed a willingness to satisfy them. Concurrently, the Prime Minister personally raised the issue of Archbishop Elpidophoros’ removal with Patriarch Bartholomew, insisting on no further delays.

As first revealed by TNH on November 17, 2023, “Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew disclosed during the session of the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on Thursday, November 15, 2023, that the Greek government communicated its displeasure with the church, community, educational, and other matters under Archbishop Elpidophoros of America through Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou.”

The Deputy Minister visited the Phanar on Monday, November 13, 2023, to convey to the Patriarch that tolerance for Elpidophoros is waning because the unity of the Greek-American Community is at risk. According to Phanar sources, the private meeting at the Phanar was lengthy and covered matters concerning the future of the Archdiocese and the Greek-American Community.

It should be noted that Papadopoulou served with notable success as Greece’s ambassador to the U.S. in Washington and is thus well-acquainted with the situation within the Archdiocese and its communities.

Since then, the Prime Minister communicated the government’s request for the prompt removal of Archbishop Elpidophoros to Patriarch Bartholomew through other government ministers, including Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Deputy Foreign Minister for Hellenes and Churches Abroad Georgios Kotsiras, and others.

Until now, the Patriarch has consistently expressed his support for Archbishop Elpidophoros. However, we reveal today that immediately after his brief meeting with the Prime Minister in Switzerland on June 16, the Patriarch called and informed Elpidophoros. The Archbishop then mobilized his propaganda apparatus, which includes strategic employees in New York and his network in Greece. Members of this network launched unsigned attacks against Prime Minister Mitsotakis, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou, former Deputy Foreign Minister and current advisor to the publishers of TNH Antonis Diamataris, and others.

Meanwhile, attempts were made to discredit Papadopoulou. TNH has learned that these attempts included both verbal and written derogatory comments, unbecoming of a hierarch of the Ecumenical Throne, especially the Archbishop of America.

The highly publicized recent conference in Athens of the Orders of the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate proved ultimately unsuccessful as no high-ranking Greek officials were present. Neither the Prime Minister nor ministers attended, nor did the Prime Minister receive the members of the Orders as visitors at his official residence, owing to the Elpidophoros situation. However, General Secretary for Greeks Abroad Ioannis Chrysoulakis did attend.

Additionally, the memorial service performed by Elpidophoros that was held at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens for the repose of the soul of Saint Gregory V, Patriarch of Constantinople became the subject of ridicule among many hierarchs, priests, and theologians in Greece.

Meanwhile, there is intense concern among Phanar hierarchs about the situation as it has created a negative climate regarding the Patriarchate due to Archbishop Elpidophoros’ actions and statements. The consensus among them is that the Patriarchate cannot afford to lose the ‘glorious city’, referring to the Greek government, for the sake of one person, Elpidophoros.

On another front, the Patriarch has recently faced criticism from both the Turkish Foreign Ministry and a significant segment of the media for his presence at the International Conference for Peace in Ukraine that was held in Bürgenstock, and for signing the joint communiqué alongside state leaders.