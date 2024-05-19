x

May 19, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Politics

PM Mitsotakis on May 19: Global Community Should Officially Recognize Genocide of Pontian Greeks

May 19, 2024
By Athens News Agency
PONTIOI-GENOKTONIA
Facebook

The international community should officially recognize the Genocide of the Pontian Greeks, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday (May 19), Remembrance Day of the Pontian Genocide.

Mitsotakis said in a Facebook post that every year “we bow our heads in memory of the thousands of the Greeks of Pontus who were exterminated, tortured, and uprooted from their ancestral hearths. At the same time, we honor the contributions of this indomitable segment of the nation in the economic and social rebuilding of our homeland. Their rich cultural heritage was, is, and will be an integral part of Greek identity everywhere in the world.”

In his message, the PM noted that “some traumas may never heal, but the common debt that remains unchanged is to keep historical memory alive. Awareness should constantly fight against artificial oblivion, with our voice protesting loudly throughout time as it demands recognition. Until the international community recognizes the Genocide of Pontian Greeks officially as well.”

May 19 is “a thunderous call of accountability. Peoples must stop being captives of the past. Building their own present, guidede by peace and justice, and transforming history’s lessons into an impetus toward a better future. That is why we do not rest. We continue the struggle. Nor do we forget, but we persist in our demands,” the Greek premier underlined.

RELATED

Politics
8 EU Members Say Conditions in Syria Should Be Reassessed to Allow Voluntary Refugee Returns

NICOSIA, Cyprus — The governments of eight European Union member states said Friday the situation in Syria should be re-evaluated to allow for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees back to their homeland.

Politics
Mitsotakis Puts Brakes on North Macedonia’s EU Hopes Over Name Flap
Society
Greek Prosecutor Pushes Conviction of Folli Follie Family for Fraud

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The Latest Hot Spot for Illegal Border Crossings is San Diego. But Routes Change Quickly

JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, Calif.

The international community should officially recognize the Genocide of the Pontian Greeks, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday (May 19), Remembrance Day of the Pontian Genocide.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — An Israeli airstrike killed 20 people in central Gaza, mostly women and children, and fighting raged across the north on Sunday as Israel's leaders aired divisions over who should govern Gaza after the war, now in its eighth month.

NICOSIA, Cyprus — The governments of eight European Union member states said Friday the situation in Syria should be re-evaluated to allow for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees back to their homeland.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemen’s Houthi rebels hit an oil tanker in the Red Sea with a ballistic missile early Saturday, damaging the Panama-flagged, Greek-owned vessel in their latest assault over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, officials said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.