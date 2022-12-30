Politics

PM Mitsotakis met with outgoing Ambassador of Turkiye Burak Ozugergin on Friday, December 30, 2022. (Photo: Twitter/Turkish Embassy in Athens)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Friday with outgoing Ambassador of Turkiye to Greece, Burak Ozugergin, at the Maximos Mansion.

Mitsotakis thanked the Ambassador for his efforts, during his tenure, for the improvement of the Greek-Turkish relations.