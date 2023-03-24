PM Mitsotakis Met Italian Counterpart Meloni

Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the European Council in Brussels. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

BRUSSELS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the European Council in Brussels, earlier on Friday.

The trilateral meeting with the Portugeuse premier did not eventually take place, according to government sources, due to the last-minute obligations of Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

(ANA-MPA/N. Armenis)