x

March 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Politics

PM Mitsotakis Met Italian Counterpart Meloni

March 24, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Ο ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΣΥΝΟΔΟ ΚΟΡΥΦΗΣ ΤΗΣ Ε.Ε. (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the European Council in Brussels. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

BRUSSELS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the European Council in Brussels, earlier on Friday.

The trilateral meeting with the Portugeuse premier did not eventually take place, according to government sources, due to the last-minute obligations of Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

(ANA-MPA/N. Armenis)

RELATED

Society
Greece, UNICEF Collaborate to Fight High Levels of Child Obesity

ATHENS – With obesity in adults already a concern in Greece as people move away from the Mediterranean diet to fast food and other unhealthy factors, the phenomenon among children is going to be looked at.

Society
Greece Trying to Lure Fearful Israeli High-Tech Execs With Benefits
Economy
Thrivest Seeks to Build Greece’s Largest Non-Systemic Bank

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.