April 4, 2023

PM Mitsotakis Meets with Visiting US Senator Rick Scott

April 4, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[360480] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΓΕΡΟΥΣΙΑΣΤΗ ΤΩΝ ΗΠΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΗ ΦΛΟΡΙΝΤΑ RICK SCOTT (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
PM Mitsotakis met with visiting US Senator Rick Scott on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister met with visiting United States Senator Rick Scott at Maximos Mansion on Monday.

According to Greek government sources, the excellent level of Greek-American relations was reaffirmed, a fact that was also confirmed during the recent visit to Athens of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the start of the 4th round of the Greece-US strategic dialogue.

Mitsotakis underlined Greece’s role as a pillar of stability and peace in the broader region, as well as a gateway and provider of energy security for the Eastern Mediterranean and Southeastern Europe.

Progress in the Greek-American defense cooperation and international and regional developments were also discussed, focusing on developments in Ukraine and the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, sources added.

