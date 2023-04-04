PM Mitsotakis Meets with Visiting US Senator Rick Scott

Politics

PM Mitsotakis met with visiting US Senator Rick Scott on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister met with visiting United States Senator Rick Scott at Maximos Mansion on Monday.

According to Greek government sources, the excellent level of Greek-American relations was reaffirmed, a fact that was also confirmed during the recent visit to Athens of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the start of the 4th round of the Greece-US strategic dialogue.

Mitsotakis underlined Greece’s role as a pillar of stability and peace in the broader region, as well as a gateway and provider of energy security for the Eastern Mediterranean and Southeastern Europe.

Progress in the Greek-American defense cooperation and international and regional developments were also discussed, focusing on developments in Ukraine and the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, sources added.