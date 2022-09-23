x

September 23, 2022

PM Mitsotakis Meets with Libyan Presidential Council Head

September 23, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses reporters during a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Thursday with the head of the Libyan presidential council, Mohamed al-Menfi, as part of his contacts in New York in the context of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations.

According to government sources, the latest developments in Libya were discussed and concern was expressed over the armed clashes that took place last month in Tripoli.

The prime minister stressed the need to avoid the use of violence and to quickly restart the political process to adopt the constitutional framework that will allow the simultaneous holding of presidential and parliamentary elections.

The same sources note that Mitsotakis pointed out that Greece will continue to stand by Libya and the new, representative government that will emerge from the polls.

He also reiterated Greece’s firm position for the immediate and complete withdrawal of all foreign forces present in Libyan territory, both regular and mercenary, as a necessary condition for ensuring free elections and shaping a new environment, without external interference.

In addition, Mitsotakis briefed Al Menfi on the escalation of Turkish aggression and its extreme rhetoric, which undermines stability and security in the region.

He also underlined Greece’s interest in Libya and its people. He noted that Greece was the first European country to reopen its embassy in Tripoli and then set up a consulate general in Benghazi. He recalled that he and ministers of the Greek government have visited Libya, while at the same time Greece participates constructively in efforts to resolve the political impasse in the neighbouring country.

The prospect of assistance from Greece at a technical level for the protection and restoration of monuments and archaeological sites in Libya was also discussed, as Greece had a similar significant presence in the neighbouring country in the past.

