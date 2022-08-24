x

August 24, 2022

PM Mitsotakis Meets with John Sarbanes

August 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΤΟ ΜΕΛΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΒΟΥΛΗΣ ΤΩΝ ΑΝΤΙΠΡΟΣΩΠΩΝ ΤΩΝ ΗΠΑ JOHN SARBANES (ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ / EUROKINISSI)
PM Mitsotakis meets with John Sarbanes, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Photo by SOTIRIS DIMITROPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier on Wednesday received the member of the US House of Representatives and distinguished representative of the Greek-American community John Sarbanes at the Maximos Mansion.

Mitsotakis thanked Sarbanes for his valuable contribution in the support and promotion of the Greek positions at the decision-making centres in USA, government sources said.

Additionally, they both agreed that Greece has become a pillar of stability, security and a transport hub in the wider region.

Finally, they said that Greek-American bilateral relations are at historically high levels and that the strategic cooperation between the two sides has been significantly strengthened.

Asylum Seekers Caught in Political Battle in NYC, Washington

NEW YORK — Weary of Venezuela's autocratic government and the pittance he earned in the military, Dario Maldonado deserted and fled with his family to neighboring Colombia.

