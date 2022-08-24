PM Mitsotakis Meets with John Sarbanes

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier on Wednesday received the member of the US House of Representatives and distinguished representative of the Greek-American community John Sarbanes at the Maximos Mansion.

Mitsotakis thanked Sarbanes for his valuable contribution in the support and promotion of the Greek positions at the decision-making centres in USA, government sources said.

Additionally, they both agreed that Greece has become a pillar of stability, security and a transport hub in the wider region.

Finally, they said that Greek-American bilateral relations are at historically high levels and that the strategic cooperation between the two sides has been significantly strengthened.