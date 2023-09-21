x

September 21, 2023

PM Mitsotakis Meets with Cyprus President, US Investors in New York

September 21, 2023
By The National Herald
Greek Prime Minister Kyrakos Mitsotakis met with Cyprus Republic President Nikos Christodoulides in New York on Thursday, September 21, 2023. (Photo: Cyprus News Agency)

NEW YORK – The prospects of the Greek economy and the reforms in the country were presented by Greek Prime Minister Kyrakos Mitsotakis at his meetings with investors and bank and fund managers on Thursday.

Mitsotakis held the meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York.

The investors congratulated him on his electoral victory and the political stability in Greece, they said, while they were briefed on the priorities of the new government, with an emphasis on improving the rate of court case decisions in Greece. He also referred to government initiatives like the wage raises and the further reduction of unemployment.

Mitsotakis underlined Greece’s role as a power of stability and security in the region and the opportunities in the energy sector, especially as Greece aims to both act as a hub for incoming energy as well as to export energy.

As a stable democracy, he told investors, Greece can act as a bridge of the East Mediterranean with Europe and a link in the Asia-Middle East-Europe Corridor, while he also noted the importance of connectivity with southern Europe and the EU’s Eastern Neighborhood (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine).

Christodoulides

While at the United Nations, Mitsotakis met with Cyprus Republic President Nikos Christodoulides, government sources said, with whom he discussed the coordination between the two countries and the latest developments on the Cyprus issue.

“I have made relevant statements. The talks (with the President of Turkey) took place in a good atmosphere. On the other hand, however, it is an opportunity to reiterate our firm positions on the Cyprus issue, always in full coordination with Mr. President,” stressed Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“The coordination continues and I repeat, I want to express my satisfaction for everything I have heard”, noted the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides.

(Material from ANA-MPA was used in this report)

The National Herald

