PM Mitsotakis Meets with Burn Victims; Discusses Additional Support Measures

December 16, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ME ΜΕΛΗ ΤΗΣ SALVIA ΜΕ ΑΦΟΡΜΗ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΝΕΛΛΗΝΙΑ ΜΕΡΑ ΠΡΟΛΗΨΗΣ ΕΓΚΑΥΜΑΤΩΝ (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
PRIME MINISTER KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS MEETS WITH MEMBERS OF SALVIA ON THE OCCASION OF THE NATIONAL BURNS PREVENTION DAY (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with burn victims on Saturday at the Maximos Mansion and discussed initiatives implemented by the government to support them while stressing the need to enhance precaution.

During the meeting, initiatives were discussed such as the creation of a National Burn Registry for all victims as well as the coverage of medicine, materials and physiotherapies by the national health system. At the same time, the strengthening of precautionary measures and the upgrading of the infrastructure of the national health system specializing in burns were also examined.

The prime minister focused on the possibility of horizontally integrating educational activities into school activities in collaboration with the Fire Brigade, which is already active in this field, so that children are taught from an early age appropriate reactions in case of fire and correct behaviors so as to avoid accidents, given that nearly half of burns occur during daily activities inside the home and many of them could have been prevented.

