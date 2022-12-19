x

December 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Politics

PM Mitsotakis Inaugurates the New Museum of Aigai in Vergina (Photos)

December 19, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ Ν. ΗΜΑΘΙΑΣ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
PM Mitsotakis inaugurates the New Museum of Aigai in Vergina on Monday, December 19, 2022. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday inaugurated the New Museum of Aigai in Vergina, noting that it was an “important contribution to the development of global cultural heritage” that transcended the borders of Imathia and Greece.

“The New Museum embodies a new dynamic approach to its relationship with the archaeological site,” Mitsotakis said, referring to the presentation of the new museum as a multi-purpose space that incorporates and unites the new central building with the entire archaeological site, including Palace of Philip, the royal tombs cluster and the Museum of the Royal Tombs. According to the presentation, the new museum is designed as a conceptual gateway to the archaeological site and to the history of Aigai and of Macedonian culture, as well as of the Hellenistic World, as it will also serve as the site of the Digital Museum “Alexander the Great: from Aigai to the World”.

PM Mitsotakis inaugurates the New Museum of Aigai in Vergina on Monday, December 19, 2022. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
PM Mitsotakis inaugurates the New Museum of Aigai in Vergina on Monday, December 19, 2022. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni at the inauguration of the New Museum of Aigai in Vergina on Monday, December 19, 2022. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI
PM Mitsotakis inaugurates the New Museum of Aigai in Vergina on Monday, December 19, 2022. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
PM Mitsotakis inaugurates the New Museum of Aigai in Vergina on Monday, December 19, 2022. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

In addition to the introductory exhibition “A Window into the world of Alexander the Great”, the New Museum also hosts five additional exhibitions focusing on the architecture of the reconstructed section of the palace, a sculpture exhibition, the central exhibition “Memories of Aigai”, the temporary exhibition “Ecumenis Antidoron” prepared in collaboration with the Numismatic Museum and collector Theodoros Aravanis and the art exhibition “Matter Memory” of works by painter Christos Bokoros.

Mitsotakis concluded his speech by thanking all those involved in creating the new museum, especially the archaeologist Aggeliki Kottaridi, who has devoted her life to the project.

RELATED

Society
Austria Investigates Greek Man as Suspected Spy for Russia

BERLIN — A Greek national is under investigation in Austria for allegedly spying for Russia for years, the Austrian government said Monday.

Society
Greece: Bail Set for Policeman who Shot Roma Teenager
Politics
Avramopoulos Says No Role in EU NGO Tied to Corruption Probe

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Australia…In Search of Hellenes and Hippocrates – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

The vision of the Greek global medical community, inspired by Hippocrates, the Father of Clinical Medicine, took us from Bucharest to the 7th stop of journey of the Global Doctors Hippocratic Institute and the pulse of the Greek community of Australia: festive Melbourne! Together with Dr.

THE HAGUE — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is delivering a speech Monday in response to a report on the country's historical role in the global slave trade, prompting reports he may offer a formal government apology.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is condemning growing antisemitism in remarks for a Hanukkah reception at the White House that will include a menorah lighting and blessing.

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said his city is bracing for another influx of buses carrying thousands of migrants from the U.

LONDON — Looking to create a bit of winter luxury when tending bar at home this holiday season? London's top cocktail-makers have some tips.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.