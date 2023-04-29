PM Mitsotakis in Nafpaktos: Voters Must Compare the Last Two Terms and Decide Who to Vote For

Politics

ATHENS – “Under no circumstances must some people be allowed to turn the country backwards,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a tour of Nafpaktos and Missolonghi, central Greece, on Saturday morning.

Campaigning ahead of the May 21 elections, the Greek premier said, “The critical dilemma of these elections is simple: Will we continue moving ahead towards a Greece that is stronger, richer, or will we return to an era of high taxes, high insurance contributions, and wretchedness? Will we continue to be able to remain dependable partners in Europe, or return to Europe as beggars, asking for alms and actually acting as scapegoats? Will we continue to have a strong homeland that protects its borders and restricts illegal migration, or will we end up again in open-border chaos, as we were in 2015, when 1.5 million migrants and refugees went through Greece?”

In Missolonghi, Mitsotakis asked voters to compare the four years of his government’s term with the previous government of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance led by Alexis Tsipras. “Mr. Tsipras knows very well that he stands no chance of winning elections, and mentally plans some sort of government of losers, of tolerance, of progressive governance that only exists in his own head. But who will he form this with?” he said. He warned that PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) and Syriza could only govern if they are joined by MeRA25 leader Yanis Varoufakis, whose election platform includes the Dimitra plan to replace euros with a new currency. The premier stressed that a government with Varoufakis “will nationalize banks, and, in other words, do everything that they tried to do in 2015. That is why we say no to a second round of a disaster.”

The message that must get through is that “this trajectory we have set out these last four years, a path of progress, self-confidence, this path that helped us overcome difficulties victoriously, must continue,” the PM said in Nafpaktos.

While visiting the new archaeological museum of Missolonghi, Mitsotakis said the historic city of Missolonghi is finally acquiring the archaeological museum it deserves.

During a tour of the museum in the city also associated with Lord Byron and the 1821 War of Independence, the PM spoke of “the greatest project of upgrading the facilities of our museums in decades,” which is continuing. He noted that during his government’s four-year term, 15 new museums have been completed already, while another 12 have been submitted for tendering, and many more are being planned.

The premier spoke of the importance of linking culture and tourism, as a new development dynamic, and referred to the regional director’s description of the area as a land of waters, nature, and culture. “Culture is the sleeping development giant of Greece,” Mitsotakis said, underlining its importance in tourism.

Speaking about the museum, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said it had been a local request of decades. The museum is housed in the Xenokratis Girls’ School, which was built at the end of the 19th century by the Xenokratis siblings in Missolonghi. The building, she said, has been registered as historical and was turned over by the city to the Ministry of Culture, which renovated it.