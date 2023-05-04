PM Mitsotakis in Lixouri: The Greek People Will Place their Trust in Us Again

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Kefalonia on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
LIXOURI – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday expressed his certainty that the Greek people will once again place their trust in New Democracy after evaluating its work, addressing a gathering of citizens in Lixouri, Kefalonia.
Noting that the choice was between “stability and certainty and to be able to look at the future with self confidence” or “adventures and experimentations”, Mitsotakis noted that “what I see today is only one ruling proposal. A strong New Democracy that is victorious in the elections of May 21”.
Mitsotakis reviewed the government’s work and emphasised its efforts to address successive crises, while he also referred to the works done in the local community.
He specifically referred to the party’s target to restore the public health system and the growth of the economy.
Mitsotakis noted that Greece was now among the protagonists in Europe in terms of the rate of growth, stating that “our economy is doing very well and will go even better and, as long as our economy is doing well, the more money there will be for education, health, welfare and for persons with disabilities.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In