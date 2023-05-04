PM Mitsotakis in Lixouri: The Greek People Will Place their Trust in Us Again

Politics

LIXOURI – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday expressed his certainty that the Greek people will once again place their trust in New Democracy after evaluating its work, addressing a gathering of citizens in Lixouri, Kefalonia.

Noting that the choice was between “stability and certainty and to be able to look at the future with self confidence” or “adventures and experimentations”, Mitsotakis noted that “what I see today is only one ruling proposal. A strong New Democracy that is victorious in the elections of May 21”.

Mitsotakis reviewed the government’s work and emphasised its efforts to address successive crises, while he also referred to the works done in the local community.

He specifically referred to the party’s target to restore the public health system and the growth of the economy.

Mitsotakis noted that Greece was now among the protagonists in Europe in terms of the rate of growth, stating that “our economy is doing very well and will go even better and, as long as our economy is doing well, the more money there will be for education, health, welfare and for persons with disabilities.