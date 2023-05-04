x

May 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Politics

PM Mitsotakis in Lixouri: The Greek People Will Place their Trust in Us Again

May 4, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΚΕΦΑΛΟΝΙΑ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Kefalonia on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

LIXOURI – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday expressed his certainty that the Greek people will once again place their trust in New Democracy after evaluating its work, addressing a gathering of citizens in Lixouri, Kefalonia.

Noting that the choice was between “stability and certainty and to be able to look at the future with self confidence” or “adventures and experimentations”, Mitsotakis noted that “what I see today is only one ruling proposal. A strong New Democracy that is victorious in the elections of May 21”.

Mitsotakis reviewed the government’s work and emphasised its efforts to address successive crises, while he also referred to the works done in the local community.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Kefalonia on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

He specifically referred to the party’s target to restore the public health system and the growth of the economy.

Mitsotakis noted that Greece was now among the protagonists in Europe in terms of the rate of growth, stating that “our economy is doing very well and will go even better and, as long as our economy is doing well, the more money there will be for education, health, welfare and for persons with disabilities.

RELATED

Politics
Turkish Defense Minister Pushes Aegean Energy Projects With Greece

ΑΝΚΑΡΑ - Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reiterated his country's desire that it could work with Greece in joint energy exploration of the Aegean and settle disputes over the waters.

Society
King Charles’ Greek Ties Chance for Return of the Stolen Parthenon Marbles
Politics
Jailed Neo-Nazi Party Leader Will Appeal High Court Elections Ban

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.