x

May 15, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

PM Mitsotakis in Evros: Greece Protecting its National Sovereignty and Sovereign Rights with Confidence

May 14, 2024
By Athens News Agency
MHTSOTAKIS-ALEXANDROYPOLI
Visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Alexandroupolis and Komotini. Tuesday 14 May 2024 (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his confidence that the New Democracy party would do very well in the European Parliament elections on June 9, at a tour of the town of Makri near Alexandroupolis on Tuesday.

“If some people want to turn these elections into a referendum against the government, I am absolutely certain they will receive the answer they deserve in the ballot box,” Mitsotakis said, as “citizens have entrusted us with a very high percentage a year ago and delivered a four-year mandate to us to change the country and bring it steadily closer to Europe. I can reassure you we are serving this mandate.”

Mitsotakis said he always began his preelection tour of Greece from Evros, and spoke of the efforts to stem migration flows in 2020 from Turkiye, adding that Greece was possibly the only European country where the migration issue was no longer a subject of election campaigns “because we simply managed to control the issue, protecting our borders effectively, doing our job and honoring our obligation before the Greek people, especially the border residents.”

Mitsotakis also spoke of efforts to convince the European Commission, Council, and Parliament that Europe must resolve the issue of protecting its external borders. The new migration plan approved recently is “fully aligned with the Greek priorities,” he said. The European Commission must fund projects like the Evros fence that acts as a deterrent to migration flows, he added.

Referring to his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Monday, the Greek PM said Greece “always seeks good relations with Turkiye” without changing its set positions, while “always protecting its national sovereignty and sovereign rights with confidence.”

Speaking of last year’s fires and their extensive destruction, he said that several government initiatives included a committee to restore Evros working under a regular supervision by the government.

Among other issues, he touched on the high cost of living, which he said will slowly start improving, and to the lower unemployment rate since 2019, on the issue of wages, health services, and education. “I did not say that Greece became a paradise, but what I can say with absolute conviction is that Greece in 2024 bears no relation to Greece in 2019. It is a much better country,” he concluded.

RELATED

Society
Man Tried to Exchange Cash from 2017 Libyan Bank Robbery in Greece

Some 40,000 euros ($43,182) in worn out bills from a 2017 Libyan bank robbery in Benghazi were seized in the central city of Larissa when a man came in to a Bank of Greece branch and tried to exchange them.

Politics
EU Agrees on a New Migration Pact. Mainstream Parties Hope it will Deprive the Far Right of Votes
Society
Greece Recruiting Egyptian Workers for Temporary Farming Jobs Going Begging

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

AP Investigation: In Hundreds of Deadly Police Encounters, Officers Broke Multiple Safety Guidelines

In hundreds of deaths where police used force meant to stop someone without killing them, officers violated well-known guidelines for safely restraining and subduing people — not simply once or twice, but multiple times.

WASHINGTON  — The Biden administration has told key lawmakers it would send more than $1 billion in additional arms and ammunition to Israel, three congressional aides said Tuesday.

NEW YORK – General Andrew P.

NEW YORK (AP) — It wasn't until after a decade in the fold, after his family pleaded with him, after the FBI raided his office, apartment and hotel room, Michael Cohen testified Tuesday, that he finally decided to turn on Donald Trump.

ATHENS - Greece remains one of the most popular European destinations for travelers from the United States in 2024, as confirmed at the American Leisure Lifestyle Awards 2024, where Greece won top honors.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.