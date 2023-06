Politics

FILE - Greece's Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives a speech at the headquarters of his party in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend the leaders summit of the European People’s Party in Brussels on Thursday, ahead of the European Council meeting on Thursday and Friday.

Following the EPP summit, Mitsotakis will meet at the European Parliament with its president Roberta Metsola.

Midday on Thursday, the Greek PM will attend the European Council leaders’ meeting.Over the course of this two-day summit in Brussels, EU leaders will discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine and continued EU support to Ukraine, as well as the economy, security and defence, migration and external relations.