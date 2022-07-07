PM Mitsotakis: I Will Not Jeopardise the Country’s Stability to Serve My Political Interests

Politics

ATHENS – The general elections will be held at the end of government’s four-year term, stated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in an interview with SKAI radio on Thursday, underlining that early elections now with the existing problems and challenges would not be a nationally responsible action.

“We should see things with a self-critical attitude, learn from our mistakes and keep alive our reform momentum, continuing with the implementation of our programme. Three years after the elections we are in any case entering an election year. We have a rich legislative plan from September onwards and we want to cover part of the lost time that was spent addressing the crises,” Mitsotakis underlined.

Polls show that the government’s image in these three years has been positive, Mitsotakis said and referred again to the “bomb” of simple proportional representation that will hinder the formation of a government in the first round of elections in a very difficult period.

“We have a strong parliamentary majority and my duty is to safeguard the country’s stability. I am determined to assume any cost, I will not jeopardise the country’s stability in order to serve my political interests.