PM Mitsotakis: I Want Better Pay and Salaries for All

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday visited Petroupoli, western Attica, and talked with locals and shopowners. “I am well aware that wages are still low and yes, we are the ones who increased the minimum wage from 650 euros to 780 euros [a month]. But I do not want the young people that are here with us today to have a lifetime on minimum wage to look forward to. I want better pay and salaries for all,” noted Mitsotakis.

“It is very important who is at the helm. We have gone through many trials in the last four years: migration, an aggressive neighbour, a pandemic, the war in Ukraine, natural disasters, a huge energy crisis, an inflation crisis,” Mitsotakis said, while underlining: “We proved, however, that we can steer the country steadily. We also proved one other thing: that we can return the surplus growth back to those that need it most.”

Mitsotakis warned that none of this should be taken for granted and that “everything we have achieved in these four years can be easily overturned if the election result is not the one we hope for”.

He repeated the dilemma posed by the upcoming elections, stating that “all elections are crucial but these are especially crucial. Because what will be at stake in the May 21 vote is whether the country will continue to move toward the future with self confidence and stability or whether it will backslide. Whether we manage to protect all that we have achieved in these four years or return to an environment of high taxes, insecurity, open borders – of a weak Greece, a Greece we want to leave behind.”