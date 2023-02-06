x

February 6, 2023

PM Mitsotakis Holds Teleconference on Earthquake in Türkiye and Weather Developments

February 6, 2023
ΤΗΛΕΔΙΑΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΙΑ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
PM Mitsotakis Holds Teleconference on Earthquake in Türkiye and Weather Developments, Monday Feb. 6, 2023. (Dimitris Papamitsos/EUROKINISSI) (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was briefed on Monday on requests for aid and the way this can be offered to Türkiye that is suffering from the repercussions of the devastating earthquake but also on the progress of the cold wave “Barbara” at a teleconference he had on Monday with the responsible ministries.

The prime minister expressed Greece’s will to offer assistance to Türkiye in whatever it asks for to deal with the consequences of the disastrous earthquake. “We will set our forces at Türkiye’s disposal depending on what they request,” he said and expressed his sorrow over the repercussions of the disastrous earthquake. “Türkiye has already approved the dispatch of a C-130 aircraft, a Fire Brigade’s Special Rescue Team which will assist to the rescue operations. ”

Referring to the severe weather conditions in Greece, he said that the response of the state mechanism was very satisfactory noting that “we took our lessons from previous relevant conditions.”

