PM Mitsotakis: ‘Greece is not Simply Following but Shaping Developments’

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday welcomed the three awards given to Greece by the World Innovation, Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA), a consortium of IT and communications associations representing 80 countries, in a post on Facebook.

“Greece is not simply following developments but shaping them. At the same time that it is fighting with long-term dysfunctions, it is taking the lead in innovation and in using technology for a better daily life, solving the problems of the past and winning the wagers of the future. Greece is changing, moving forward and aiming high!” Mitsotakis said, congratulating the government departments involved in the award-winning programmes.

The Greek premier was referring to the first prize in digital health applications awarded to the “Fofi Gennimata” cancer screening programme, the award to the public-sector IT systems Interoperability Centre in the “Transformation of the State” category and the myDESKlive service for electronic appointments, which won second prize in the “Digital Opportunity/Inclusion” category.