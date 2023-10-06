x

October 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

PM Mitsotakis: ‘Greece is not Simply Following but Shaping Developments’

October 6, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[363232] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ ΥΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the cabinet meeting on Friday, September 1, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday welcomed the three awards given to Greece by the World Innovation, Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA), a consortium of IT and communications associations representing 80 countries, in a post on Facebook.

“Greece is not simply following developments but shaping them. At the same time that it is fighting with long-term dysfunctions, it is taking the lead in innovation and in using technology for a better daily life, solving the problems of the past and winning the wagers of the future. Greece is changing, moving forward and aiming high!” Mitsotakis said, congratulating the government departments involved in the award-winning programmes.

The Greek premier was referring to the first prize in digital health applications awarded to the “Fofi Gennimata” cancer screening programme, the award to the public-sector IT systems Interoperability Centre in the “Transformation of the State” category and the myDESKlive service for electronic appointments, which won second prize in the “Digital Opportunity/Inclusion” category.

RELATED

Society
Popular Actress Mary Chronopoulou Dies, Aged 90

ATHENS - One of the best-loved film actresses of the heyday of Greek cinema, Mary Chronopoulou, died on Friday in Evangelismos Hospital in Athens, at the age of 90.

Politics
Dismissing Ruling, Georgiadis Says Not All Retired Judges Can Be Paid
Society
Greece Takes Another Shot at Tax Evaders, Professionals Not Paying

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.