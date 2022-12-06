PM Mitsotakis: Greece Continues to Support the European Perspective of the Western Balkans

Politics

TIRANA – Progress has been made on the EEZ delimitation issue, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday upon his arrival at the EU-Western Balkans summit held in Tirana, adding that he believes that “we are approaching the time when we will sign the relevant special agreement for the recourse of the issue to the international court in The Hague.”

Mitsotakis insisted that Greece has proved that it can resolve such pending issues based on international law and this is what we will seek to do in this case as well. In parallel, he expressed his grief because due to the bad weather conditions he will not be able to visit areas where the members of the Greek community in Albania live.

“We will make this visit as soon as possible. I want to visit the members of the Greek community,” he said.

Regarding the prospect of the integration of the Western Balkan countries into the European Union, Mitsotakis expressed his satisfaction because, as he said, it is the first time that such a summit is hosted in a country candidate for accession and reminded that the overall procedure was launched in Thessaloniki in 2003.

“Greece continues to support the European perspective of the Western Balkans,” the prime minister said while regarding Greece’s bilateral relations with Albania, he underlined that “our will is to put our bilateral relations on a path of even greater rapprochement.”