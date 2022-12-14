x

PM Mitsotakis: Forming an independent government is necessary for Greece’s stability

December 14, 2022
mitsK
mitsK

Greece needs stability in order to navigate global turbulence, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Greeks of the diaspora at the European People’s Party (EPP) headquarters on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis, in Brussels for the EU-ASEAN Summit in Brussels, expressed the certainty ruling New Democracy (ND) party would achieve enough of a majority in national elections’ first round, expected in 2023 but not scheduled yet, to form an independent government. He added that “independence does not mean a single-party government by ND, but it is a necessary condition for stability.” No vote must be wasted, he underlined.

The Greek premier criticized PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis, saying that it was apparent he is planning to form a coalition government with main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance after the upcoming elections, while he criticized the latter party’s leader Alexis Tsipras for maligning the name of Greece by describing the country as “an exporter of corruption”.

