October 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

Politics

PM Mitsotakis Expels MP Patsis from ND’s Parliamentary Group

October 25, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Andreas Patsis
Andreas Patsis. (Photo via Facebook)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday expelled the MP for Grevena Andreas Patsis from ruling New Democracy’s (ND) parliamentary group.

According to a party announcement, Patsis was expelled because “his explanations regarding his professional activities were judged to be inadequate” and to be “incompatible with the holding of a seat as member of parliament and with New Democracy’s values.”

Consequently, it added, based on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ decision, Patsis has been expelled from ND’s parliamentary group.

