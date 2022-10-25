PM Mitsotakis Expels MP Patsis from ND’s Parliamentary Group

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday expelled the MP for Grevena Andreas Patsis from ruling New Democracy’s (ND) parliamentary group.

According to a party announcement, Patsis was expelled because “his explanations regarding his professional activities were judged to be inadequate” and to be “incompatible with the holding of a seat as member of parliament and with New Democracy’s values.”

Consequently, it added, based on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ decision, Patsis has been expelled from ND’s parliamentary group.