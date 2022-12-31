x

December 31, 2022

PM Mitsotakis conveys New Year’s wishes to Ukrainian PM Zelensky

December 31, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΜΕΛΗ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΕΛΕΧΗ ΤΗΣ ΝΔ ΣΤΟ ΛΟΝΔΙΝΟ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
File - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in London. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday afternoon to convey his best wishes for the coming New Year to the suffering Ukrainian people.

According to government sources, Mitsotakis underlined his interest in the situation of the Greeks of Ukraine, while he assured Zelensky of Greece’s continued support towards his country. He also expressed an interest in visiting Ukraine in the future.

