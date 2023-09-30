x

September 30, 2023

PM Mitsotakis Chairs Meeting on Speeding Up Compensations for Flood-Stricken People in Thessaly

September 30, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[363797] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ (ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE- Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis launched a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired an interministerial meeting at Maximos Mansion on Saturday to discuss progress in registering damages and paying compensations to flood-afflicted people in Thessaly, central Greece.

Ways of speeding up the processing of applications was also discussed, so as to disburse these compensations as swiftly as is feasible.

The premier and ministers also talked about issues related to compensations for damaged crops and farm sustainability, compensations and replacement of livestock that perished during the recent floods ‘Daniel’ and ‘Eris’, as well as issues related to the operation and financing of disaster-affected businesses in the region of Thessaly.

Among the ministers who attended the meeting were Minister of State Akis Skertsos, Agricultural Development & Food Minister Lefteris Avgenakis, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Yiannis Bratakos, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection for State Support Christos Triantopoulos, and others.

