PM Mitsotakis Calls on Voters to Send a Message of Stability in June Euro-Elections

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on the voters to send a message of stability in the European Parliament elections on June 9, noting that the country has a stable four-year government and that political instability is “the last thing it needs”.

He warned that “abstention is the great danger for democracy in the European elections,” during his speech to citizens in Servia, Kozani, inviting them to ponder on what the next day should be and participate in the electoral process.

“What happens in Europe after June 10 is very important for what ultimately happens in our country. So, my message to you is that these elections were not indifferent proceedings. It is a process during which we must send the best to the European Parliament. And, yes, it is of great importance for me, as prime minister and also president of New Democracy, to go to Brussels knowing that I am the president of the largest centre-right party in all of Eastern Europe. It gives us additional negotiating power, so that we can demand even more from Brussels in the next five years.”

The prime minister also emphasised that the results of the European elections will inevitably lead to conclusions that also concern the domestic political scene. “It shouldn’t be this way because we are not voting for MPs and the prime minister. We resolved this issue in the double elections in May and June. The country has a stable four-year government,” he added, while noting that all the opposition parties were nevertheless urging voters to use the elections to express their discontent with the government.

Earlier, Mitsotakis visited the town of Velvendo and inspected cooperatives, which he described as “excellent”. “This is the model of the agricultural sector that we stand for – cooperation, quality, extroversion – but someone has to fight in Brussels to support all these initiatives,” he said.

The prime minister also visited the high bridge of Servia, where he saw the ongoing restoration works and emphasised that there had been an immediate intervention after the problems that had arisen. He stated that whatever needs to be done for the bridge will be done by the government, so that the people of Servia and all the products produced in the area will have the fastest and easiest access to Kozani.