x

May 21, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

PM Mitsotakis Calls on Voters to Send a Message of Stability in June Euro-Elections

May 21, 2024
By Athens News Agency
[369697] ΠΕΡΙΟΔΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΔΥΤΙΚΗ ΜΑΚΕΔΟΝΙΑ (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits the Region of Western Macedonia, Tuesday May 21, 2024. The Prime Minister visited Velvento, Servia, the city of Kozani, Florina and then Kastoria. (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on the voters to send a message of stability in the European Parliament elections on June 9, noting that the country has a stable four-year government and that political instability is “the last thing it needs”.

He warned that “abstention is the great danger for democracy in the European elections,” during his speech to citizens in Servia, Kozani, inviting them to ponder on what the next day should be and participate in the electoral process.

“What happens in Europe after June 10 is very important for what ultimately happens in our country. So, my message to you is that these elections were not indifferent proceedings. It is a process during which we must send the best to the European Parliament. And, yes, it is of great importance for me, as prime minister and also president of New Democracy, to go to Brussels knowing that I am the president of the largest centre-right party in all of Eastern Europe. It gives us additional negotiating power, so that we can demand even more from Brussels in the next five years.”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits the Region of Western Macedonia, Tuesday May 21, 2024. The Prime Minister visited Velvento, Servia, the city of Kozani, Florina and then Kastoria. (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER/EUROKINISSI)

The prime minister also emphasised that the results of the European elections will inevitably lead to conclusions that also concern the domestic political scene. “It shouldn’t be this way because we are not voting for MPs and the prime minister. We resolved this issue in the double elections in May and June. The country has a stable four-year government,” he added, while noting that all the opposition parties were nevertheless urging voters to use the elections to express their discontent with the government.

Earlier, Mitsotakis visited the town of Velvendo and inspected cooperatives, which he described as “excellent”. “This is the model of the agricultural sector that we stand for – cooperation, quality, extroversion – but someone has to fight in Brussels to support all these initiatives,” he said.

The prime minister also visited the high bridge of Servia, where he saw the ongoing restoration works and emphasised that there had been an immediate intervention after the problems that had arisen. He stated that whatever needs to be done for the bridge will be done by the government, so that the people of Servia and all the products produced in the area will have the fastest and easiest access to Kozani.

RELATED

Society
Greek Judge Dismisses Case Against 9 Egyptians Accused of Causing a Deadly Shipwreck

KALAMATA, Greece (AP) — A Greek judge dismissed a case Tuesday against nine Egyptian men accused of causing a shipwreck that killed hundreds of migrants last year and sent shockwaves through the European Union’s border protection and asylum operations, after a prosecutor told the court Greece lacked jurisdiction.

Politics
PM Mitsotakis Visits ‘Velos’ Floating Museum, War Museum in Thessaloniki
Society
Man Charged with Fatal Stabbing of His Estranged Wife Remanded in Custody

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Sour Patch Kids Oreos? Peeps Pepsi? What’s Behind the Weird Flavors Popping Up on Store Shelves

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream usually draws customers with gourmet takes on classics like vanilla and pistachio.

The Migration Policy Institute (MPI) marks Indians as the fastest-growing incoming American demographic, hitting almost 3,000,000 in 2022.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Police broke up a pro-Palestinian encampment Tuesday at the University of Michigan, less than a week after demonstrators showed up at the home of a school official and placed fake body bags on her lawn.

NEW YORK (AP) — A defense witness in Donald Trump's hush money case whom the judge threatened to remove from the trial over his behavior will return to the stand Tuesday as the trial nears its end.

As the growing season progresses, keep an eye out for a white or grayish-white powder on your plants.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.