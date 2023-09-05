PM Mitsotakis Calls on Citizens to Follow the Instructions of the Civil Protection

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in their regular monthly meeting.

“We had a very good tourist season, as it seems with record revenues for the Greek economy. On the other hand, however, a very difficult summer in terms of crises concerning Civil Protection, with very difficult fires, especially the fire in Evros was the biggest recorded fire we had in our country and in Europe in the last 20 years,” the prime minister said.

He added that today “we are facing a completely extreme weather phenomenon which is currently affecting the region of Magnesia and particularly the city of Volos, but also the whole of Thessaly and once again I urge all citizens to follow the Civil Protection’s instructions.”

He said that it is extremely difficult to manage such extreme phenomena without the cooperation of citizens. He underlined that the protection of human life is important and called for compliance with the instructions of the competent authorities.

However, he stressed that such extreme phenomena are not only faced by Greece, we saw the catastrophic floods that almost the whole of Spain faced a few days ago, pointing out that “we no longer have any doubt that the climate crisis is something that concerns the future, it concerns the present. The climate crisis is here. We don’t need science to confirm it for us, unfortunately life itself confirms it for us and this obliges the state, with the cooperation of the citizens, to become more and more resistant”.