Politics

PM Mitsotakis briefed by publishers on challenges in newspapers sector on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was briefed on challenges to the country’s newspaper industry in a meeting with the Athens Daily Newspaper Publishers Association held on Tuesday.

Association President Nikos Chatzinikolaou, Vice-President Giorgos Dimas, and Secretary General Tassos Bouras asked for the government’s support in the face of dwindling sales and underlined the need for measures that would encourage people to read more newspapers.