PM Mitsotakis at Capital Link Forum: ‘Best Time to Invest in Greece is Now’

WASHINGTON (ANA-MPA/P. Kasfikis) – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that “more than any other time, now is the time to invest in Greece,” in a pre-recorded message to the 24th Annual Capital Link ‘Invest in Greece Forum-Sustaining Growth & Investment Momentum’ held in New York on Friday.

Addressing international investors, the Greek premier noted that “we have proven that we can bring about change. Rest assured that we will continue on the path of stability, consistency and reforms,” adding that this trajectory ensures continued economic development, and an overall stronger country.

Heading towards 2023, Greece finds itself among the European Union countries with highest terms of growth, of 8.4% in 2021 and 5.6% in 2022, Mitsotakis underlined.