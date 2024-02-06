x

February 6, 2024

PM Mitsotakis at AmCham Event: The Government Handles Social Groups’ Demands Fairly

February 6, 2024
By Athens News Agency
MITSOTAKIS-AMCAM
Discussion between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Hellenic American Chamber President Nikolaos Bakatsello at the Chamber's event "Fostering a Sustainable Economic Future Amidst Global Challenges" at the Athens Concert Hall, Tuesday, February 6, 2024. (GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The government has disbursed a total of 1 billion euros through agricultural insurer ELGA just in its first term, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told an American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce event at the Athens Concert Hall.

Mitsotakis held a discussion in the evening with the Chamber’s president Nikolaos Bakatselos, in the context of an event on “Fostering a Sustainable Economic Future Amidst Global Challenges”.

The government handles the demands of several social groups fairly, while politics is an unthankful job of distributing specific funding to endless needs.

Mitsotakis clarified that the government’s duty is to proceed in reforms through dialog and public consultations, as there is a strong political mandate and absolute transparency in terms of the government’s intentions. “All these reforms fit in to create a puzzle of great changes, with the aim to keep Greece in a trajectory of fast convergence with Europe,” he said.

Asked to comment on what his vision for Greece is, he said that it was a plan rather than a dream. “This plan results in a Greece that will converge with and surpass Europe in several of the critical indexes and will have left behind it the decade of the crisis once and for all. And that will allow to as many Greeks as possible to look at the future with optimism,” he reponded.

