January 28, 2024

PM Mitsotakis: As Long as There is Problem We Will Take Measures

January 28, 2024
By Athens News Agency
[366673] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Meeting of the Cabinet under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Wednesday January 24, 2024. (Photo by Eurokinissi) (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday referring to the high prices said that “as long as there is problem, we will take measures” in his weekly post on Facebook on the government’s work.

On the acquisition of 5th generation F-35 fighter jets, he noted that “the active diplomacy, the stability and Greece’s credibility are justified in the best way while Greece is further shielding its defence”.

The premier also noted that the government’s activity is not monothematic because every issue has its own special weight, its own range among the many other issues that concern the citizens. So, along with our iconic initiatives we implement actions and proceed aiming at the improvement of the citizens’ everyday life. In the last week we had many of examples from the ditigitisation to the support of the families, measures against the high prices as well as the strengthening of the national defence.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

