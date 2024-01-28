PM Mitsotakis: As Long as There is Problem We Will Take Measures

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday referring to the high prices said that “as long as there is problem, we will take measures” in his weekly post on Facebook on the government’s work.

On the acquisition of 5th generation F-35 fighter jets, he noted that “the active diplomacy, the stability and Greece’s credibility are justified in the best way while Greece is further shielding its defence”.

The premier also noted that the government’s activity is not monothematic because every issue has its own special weight, its own range among the many other issues that concern the citizens. So, along with our iconic initiatives we implement actions and proceed aiming at the improvement of the citizens’ everyday life. In the last week we had many of examples from the ditigitisation to the support of the families, measures against the high prices as well as the strengthening of the national defence.