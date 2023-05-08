x

May 8, 2023

PM Mitsotakis Announces Youth Pass, Lower ENFIA for Insured Residences, Restructuring of Public Sector Payroll

May 8, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Elefsina Shipyards on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made three announcements during a discussion at the Elefsina Shipyards on Sunday.

Specifically, he announced:

1) A benefit (Youth Pass) of 150 euros per year for every young person of 18 and 19 years old (approximately 200,000 beneficiaries per year) for cultural, touristic activities and transport. The cost of the Youth Pass reaches 30 million euros per year.

2) Reduction of ENFIA by 10% for residences insured for the entire year for natural disasters. The cost reaches 40 million euros.

3) The payroll of civil servants is restructured (uniform payroll and special payrolls) with an emphasis on the low-paid, those in positions of responsibility, but also parents with an increase in the family allowance for those with children, i.e. from 50 euros to 70 euros for those with one child, from 70 euros to 120 euros for those with two children and from 120 euros to 170 for those with three children, as of 1/1/2024. The cost is at 500 million euros.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Elefsina Shipyards on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

