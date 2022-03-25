x

March 25, 2022

PM Mitsotakis and Ukrainian President Converse on the Telephone

March 25, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Ukraine War Redrawing Europe's Map
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a media conference at the Europa building in Brussels, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Riccardo Pareggiani, File)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday spoke on the telephone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, government sources reported.

They said that Zelensky congratulated the Greek premier for the March 25 national holiday, while Mitsotakis referred to Odessa’s links to the history of Hellenism and the start of the Greek revolution.

During the conversation, Mitsotakis invited Zelensky to address the Hellenic Parliament via video link, with the date for the Ukrainian president’s address to the set via diplomatic channels within the coming days.

