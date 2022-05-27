x

May 27, 2022

PM Mitsotakis and Saudi Crown Prince Spoke on the Phone

May 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ ΥΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a cabinet meeting. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday spoke on the phone with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

According to government sources, they exchanged views on Greek-Saudi bilateral relations, noting that these are currently at an excellent level, while discussing ways to enhance and expand cooperation in a series of areas.

They also expressed their satisfaction that the Greece-Saudi Arabia Business Forum and 5th Joint Intergovernmental Committee will be taking place in Athens next week and further boosting bilateral relations, the sources said.

