November 2, 2022

PM Mitsotakis Addresses MPs Regarding Plan to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse

November 2, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΣ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΒΟΥΛΗ ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΕΘΝΙΚΟΥ ΣΧΕΔΙΟΥ ΔΡΑΣΗΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΙΑ ΤΩΝ ΠΑΙΔΙΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΣΕΞΟΥΑΛΙΚΗ ΚΑΚΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΚΑΙ ΕΚΜΕΤΑΛΛΕΥΣΗ ΣΤΙΣ ΕΠΙΤΡΟΠΕΣ ΤΗΣ ΒΟΥΛΗΣ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
PM Mitsotakis addresses MPs regarding plan to protect children from sexual abuse, exploitation. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke about the National Action Plan to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation, during a joint session of all relevant parliamentary committees held on Wednesday.

He noted that the abuse of minors, especially sexual abuse, was emerging as a social threat but stressed that the National Plan drafted to address this was not a rushed reaction to the recent shocking headlines but a methodical approach to an ongoing and sensitive challenge.

The prime minister said this was a problem with both an international dimension and hidden aspects, citing a Council of Europe warning that one in five children can fall prey to some form of exploitation.

Participants in the joint session included MPs on the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, the Standing Committee on Public Administration, the Standing Committee on Public Order and Justice, the Standing Committee on Social Affairs and the Special Standing Committee on Equality, Youth and Human Rights.

