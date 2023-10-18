x

October 18, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Politics

PM Mitsotakis Addresses Cabinet, Announces Visit to Cairo on Saturday

October 18, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[364326] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. (Photo by TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “We convene today at a very difficult conjucture, during which very great dangers are spreading in our wider neighbourhood,”Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, addressing a Cabinet meeting.

He expressed his sorrow and horror at the attack on a hospital in Gaza, noting the immediate need to thorougly investigate what has happened. He also underlined that on Tuesday, during the EU Council meeting that was held online, he had presented Greece’s position recognising Israel’s right to self defence but always with respect for international law, prioritising the protection of Gaza’s civilians and the provision of humanitarian aid. Mitsotakis noted the importance of preventing the conflict from spreading and avoiding any further escalation that could threaten regional security and stability.

“It is also imperative to enhance the EU’s internal security. Obviously, Greece as the external border of our European family has an additional duty to insist on a strict but fair external borders protection policy, something we will do without compromises and concessions,” Mitsotakis stated.

The Greek premier announced that he will carry out a trip to the area as soon as possible and the security conditions allow, starting from his presence in Cairo on Saturday in the context of the very important multilateral conference convened by Egypt on the Palestinian issue. “We are a power of solutions, we are the eastern border of Europe but we are also the last western outpost of peace and stability,” Mitsotakis underlined.

RELATED

Politics
President Sakellaropoulou Attends Events for the Liberation of Thassos

THASSOS - President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday attended the events for the 111th anniversary of the liberation of Thassos from Ottoman rule and stressed the need to "pay tribute to our ancestors who kept the flame of freedom unquenched during the difficult years of slavery.

Society
Greek Consumers Changed Food Buying Habits, Dairy Down, Booze Up
Politics
Mitsotakis Says Greece Will Give Family Incentives to Build Population

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.