PM Mitsotakis Addresses Cabinet, Announces Visit to Cairo on Saturday

ATHENS – “We convene today at a very difficult conjucture, during which very great dangers are spreading in our wider neighbourhood,”Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, addressing a Cabinet meeting.

He expressed his sorrow and horror at the attack on a hospital in Gaza, noting the immediate need to thorougly investigate what has happened. He also underlined that on Tuesday, during the EU Council meeting that was held online, he had presented Greece’s position recognising Israel’s right to self defence but always with respect for international law, prioritising the protection of Gaza’s civilians and the provision of humanitarian aid. Mitsotakis noted the importance of preventing the conflict from spreading and avoiding any further escalation that could threaten regional security and stability.

“It is also imperative to enhance the EU’s internal security. Obviously, Greece as the external border of our European family has an additional duty to insist on a strict but fair external borders protection policy, something we will do without compromises and concessions,” Mitsotakis stated.

The Greek premier announced that he will carry out a trip to the area as soon as possible and the security conditions allow, starting from his presence in Cairo on Saturday in the context of the very important multilateral conference convened by Egypt on the Palestinian issue. “We are a power of solutions, we are the eastern border of Europe but we are also the last western outpost of peace and stability,” Mitsotakis underlined.