February 9, 2023

PM Mitsotakis Μeets with Presidents Macron and Zelensky in Brussels

February 9, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with French President Emmanuel Macron and also attended a group meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the sidelines of the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/EUROKINISSI)

BRUSSELS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with French President Emmanuel Macron and also attended a group meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the sidelines of the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

With Macron, Mitsotakis discussed issues of the Council’s agenda and bilateral relations, particularly the two countries’ strategic collaboration.

The Greek premier reiterated Greece’s and EU’s support in Ukraine’s struggle to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Mitsotakis also underlined Greece’s support for Ukraine’s European accession prospects.

The meeting of state leaders with Zelensky was also attended by the president of Bulgaria, the chancellor of Austria and the prime ministers of Croatia, Slovenia and Hungary.

