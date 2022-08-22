x

August 22, 2022

PM Mitsotakis Μeets with FIFA President Infantino in Qatar

August 22, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΗΜΗ ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ ΚΑΤΑΡ (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
PM Mitsotakis meets with FIFA president Infantino in Qatar. (Photo by Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister's Press Office/EUROKINISSI)

DOHA, QATAR – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is on an official visit to Qatar, on Monday had a meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The preparations ahead of the World Cup that will kick off in November in Qatar, as well as developments in football internationally, dominated the meeting.

Georgiadis: Greek Economy’s Performance beyond Expectations

ATHENS - Greece is currently going through a period of peak performance in tourism, investments and exports, which are at their best levels of all time, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis speaking to ANT1 TV on Monday.

“Time Stopped”: Ukrainians Long to Go Home as War Drags On
Lightning Kills Runner on Greek Mountain Race; Hurts Another

Mitsotakis’ Message on Exiting Enhanced Surveillance

ATHENS - Greece is exiting the EU's enhanced surveillance framework, a painful 12-year cycle of loan memoranda, moving forward with consistency and fiscal prudence, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday.

