December 2, 2022

PM Mitsotakis Μeets with Austrian Chancellor Nehammer

December 2, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[357389] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΚΑΓΚΕΛΑΡΙΟ ΤΗΣ ΑΥΣΤΡΙΑΣ KARL NEHAMMER(ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Friday with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. (MICHALIS KARAYIANNIS /EUROKINISSI)

ΑΤΗΕΝΣ – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Friday with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who is in Athens for a two-day European People’s Party (EPP) meeting.

Mitsotakis welcomed Nehammer to the Maximos Mansion and recalled the chancellor’s earlier visit to Athens as a foreign minister. He also underlined the good relations between the two countries and their collaboration at the European Council on several issues.

Responding, Nehammer said among the many great issues EPP had to discuss in Athens were the energy crisis and the migration crisis, the latter being a priority issue because of several irregular migrants in his country.

EPP heads of state and government and others will be discussing the future of the party and EU challenges at the private meeting chaired by EPP President Manfred Weber.

